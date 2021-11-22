Travel in metro rail, win prizes

‘Metro Suvarna Offer 2021’ rewards frequent travellers

Travelling regularly in metro rail is not only cheaper, quicker, environment friendly and safe but could also win you white goods. Frequent rider Y. Rajashekar took home a 43-inch colour TV as first prize, Mounica and P.V. Srikanth got washing machines for second and third prizes while Rajashekhar Reddy and Sree Bindu won a microwave oven each in a draw of lots conducted by the L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad (L&TMRH) for those who had travelled more than 20 times last month.

These are the winners of the monthly lucky draw offer under the ‘Metro Suvarna Offer 2021’ launched recently. L&TMRH CEO & MD K.V.B. Reddy and Hyderabad Metro Rail MD N.V.S. Reddy were present to hand over the prizes to the lucky winners at a function held inside the Ameerpet interchange station on Monday evening. Thanking the passengers for their patronage of the metro rail facility, the MDs stated that the daily passenger count has risen to 2.30 lakh a day indicating that ‘normalcy’ was returning, albeit gradually.

People have suffered during the pandemic and our service too was badly hit. But, now things are looking up and we are confident of reaching the pre-pandemic levels of ridership of four lakh plus, pretty soon. Our services have been efficient and punctuality has been good even during heavy rains. We have had tremendous response to the ‘Suvarna Offer’,” said Mr. K.V.B. Reddy.

Mr. N.V.S. Reddy pointed out that the metro rail service has proven to be a safe public transport system during the pandemic by following the COVID protocols of face masks, sanitisers, regular cleaning of the coaches and fresh air circulation in each station halt. Hence, he urged citizens to opt for metro rail transport to travel through the city without hassle.

L&TMRH chief operating officer Sudhir Chiplunkar congratulated the winners of the monthly lucky draw and reiterated that the Hyderabad Metro Rail was committed to providing every passenger a safe, reliable, and convenient travel option. Senior metro rail officials of both organisations were present.

One of the winners, Ms. Mounica said she has been travelling from day one of the metro rail launch from Nizampet to Rasoolpura and it has made her commuting easy unlike earlier. In fact, a gold bracelet which she lost in transit was returned to her in 24 hours after it was found by a metro staff personnel.

The offer

Under the ‘Metro Suvarna Offer -2021’, passengers should travel 20 times or more using a metro smart card in a given month to be eligible for the offer, passengers must have a registered smart card mapped to mobile number in TSavaari App or at the station ticketing counter to avail the offer. Five lucky winners will be selected randomly from the eligibility list and will be contacted via their registered mobile number mapped to the Metro Smart Card