Travel and tourism expo kicks off

Hyderabad

04 December 2021 00:25 IST

The Yadadri temple being built at a cost of ₹1,400 crore will give a big boost to tourism in the State, said Minister for Tourism V. Srinivas Goud while inaugurating India International Travel Mart, a three-day expo on travel and tourism, at HITEX in the city on Friday.

“The earlier rulers of the region ignored tourism but now with Ramappa and Pochamapally on the world map, Telangana gets its rightful place as a tourist destination,” said Mr. Goud, who also inspected the stalls put up by about 15 states apart from offerings by resorts and hotels.

“The hospitality and tourism sector has been one of the worst-affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic and we are coming out of the slump. This event will show the way forward,” said a spokesperson of Federation of Telangana Chamber of Commerce in India.

