Transport Minister takes stock of Swachhata

A day after launching the Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC)’s mobile application, ‘Khammam Citizens Buddy’, to allow citizens post civic complaints, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar visited several residential localities in the KMC limits on a bicycle here on Thursday morning to take stock of the sanitation situation.

The move follows a slew of citizen outreach initiatives launched by the KMC to offer better services to citizens by effectively harnessing the mobile and social media platforms.

These initiatives allow citizens to register their civic complaints by calling at 7901298265 and WhatsApp 7901298265, email ID: [email protected], Twitter ID: MC_Khammam, Facebook ID:https://www.facebook.com/KhammamMunicipalCorporation, KMC sources said.

The KMC also procured several new hand-held fogging machines as part of its vector control measures to eliminate mosquito-breeding points.

The Minister, accompanied by Collector R.V. Karnan and Khammam Municipal Commissioner Anurag Jayanti, went around the city to monitor the cleanliness and sanitation works.

He interacted with people at Kaspabazar, Church Compound, Srinivasnagar, Prakashnagar, Pumping Well road, Gandhi Chowk and Kaman Bazar during his whirlwind field visit of several divisions of KMC.

Responding to the civic issues brought to his notice by denizens of various colonies, he asked civic officials to ensure systematic collection and disposal of garbage by enlisting active cooperation of denizens to ensure cleanliness.

He directed the officials to ensure speedy completion of works on expansion of road between DCMS godown and Harkara Bavi Centre and central lighting system taken up at a cost of ₹7 crore before the next rainy season. He wanted the civic administration to focus on expeditious redressal of civic complaints and improve civic amenities in the city.