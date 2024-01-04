ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Transport Prabhakar accuses BRS leaders of resorting to false propaganda

January 04, 2024 09:07 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - HANAMKONDA

The Congress government has shown its commitment by implementing two of the six poll guarantees within 48 hours of coming to power, says Ponnam Prabhakar

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Transport and Backward Classes Welfare Ponnam Prabhakar has alleged that the persons at the helm in the previous BRS regime looted public money leaving the State’s coffers empty.

Speaking to the reporters in Kothakonda of Bheemadevarapally mandal in Hanamkonda district on Thursday evening, Mr. Prabhakar slammed the BRS leaders for releasing a booklet titled “Congress 420 promises”.

The BRS leaders are resorting to false propaganda against the less than 30-day-old Congress government out of frustration, he charged.

He said the Congress government has demonstrated its commitment by implementing two of the six poll guarantees within 48 hours after taking over the reins of the State. The remaining guarantees will be delivered as promised, he asserted.

A high-level committee has been constituted to look into the issues of the “hire bus owners” after a meeting with the delegation of their association and the TSRTC officials in Hyderabad earlier in the day, he said.

Later, the Minister offered special prayers at the historic Sri Veerabhadra Swamy temple in Kothakonda.

