Transport Dept. opts for face liveness detection solution

A Face Liveness Detection Solution is to be deployed by Telangana Transport Department as a measure to ensure foolproof, robust verification of people seeking to access a number of its services online.

Time-saving

From driving licence, vehicle registration to permits, the tech solution is expected to form a part of the process of issuing a number of important documents by the department.

Eventually, it is expected to pave the way for a scenario where physical presence of those seeking the services at the RTAs will not be required.

A step towards implementation of the solution was taken with the award of a tender, floated by Telangana State Technology Services, for Liveness Detection Software Solution for Friendly Electronic Services in Transport Department (FEST) to Syntizen Technologies.

Announcing that it has bagged the tender, the Hyderabad-based B2B digital identity solutions provider said the Transport Department will be the first State government department to deploy a face liveliness detection solution in the country.

AI-driven algorithm

Syntizen in association with its Geneva-headquartered technology partner TECH5 – which will provide AI-driven algorithm for the same – will be rolling out the solution for the department.

In a statement, CEO and co-founder of Syntizen Technologies Vamsi Kotte said the company ventured into facial authentication and liveness detection solutions a couple of months ago and “we are extremely overwhelmed to receive the tender from TSTS”.

The tech will weed out the need for citizens to physically visit the transport office as they will soon be able to avail various RTA department’s services directly from their handsets via an app, he said.

According to the release, Syntizen offers a number of tech-driven digital identification products, including Aadhaar-based Attendance System (ABAS), edo Suite (Aadhaar masking solution) and Aadhaar Core Engine (for KYC, authentication, and subsidy management), alongside others.

Real or fake

A face liveness detection solution will primarily check whether the photo submitted by those accessing the services, on a smartphone, is of the person or not.

In doing so, the solution is also expected to verify other details such as the name of the person and date of birth provided. Such a solution is necessitated to ensure against misuse by way of uploading picture of another person or even those non-existent.