Translation of literary classics vital to promote languages: VP

HYDERABAD

12 December 2021 20:31 IST

Venkaiah Naidu lauds PSTU for its efforts in preserving Telugu

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu said that to preserve and promote the use of various Indian languages, efforts should be made to translate literary classics into other languages. Translation technologies and other advancements must be explored to further the heritage of regional literature in the country, he said.

He was speaking during the Foundation Day celebrations of Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University on Sunday. The VP lauded the institute’s commitment to preserve Telugu language, literature and history through various research initiatives.

Like ‘Amuktamalyada’ by Sri Krishnadevaraya was made accessible to people in other languages by the university, other institutions should also do the same, Mr. Naidu said.

While remembering the late Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N.T. Rama Rao, who was integral in establishing the Telugu University, he also appreciated the TRS government under Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for furthering the cause of Telugu language and culture.

Noting that globalisation has its impact on the present generation in advancing the cultural heritage, he, however, expressed confidence that the National Education Policy 2020 addresses the issue as it encourages primary education in one’s mother tongue.

Mr. Naidu was joined by Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali during the inauguration of a photo exhibition titled ‘Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat’ by the Regional Outreach Bureau of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The exhibition showcases the various aspects of art, culture, and books, related to Telangana and Haryana. It will be open for people till December 14.