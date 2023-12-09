Transgender persons will be appointed bus drivers, says Karimnagar Collector

December 09, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

Collector Pamela Satpathy said that free driving lessons would be provided to transgender persons interested to pursue it as a career.

Speaking after launching the ‘Maha Lakshmi’ scheme here on Saturday, she said that transgender persons with valid heavy motor vehicle driving licences will be appointed as drivers of RTC buses.

Earlier, a festival like atmosphere marked the launch.

The Collector also launched the Rajiv Gandhi Aarogyasri healthcare assistance of up to ₹10 lakh on Saturday.

Meanwhile, she travelled in a bus along with several women, and transgender persons from the District Headquarters hospital to the bus stand.

District Medical and Health Officer Lalitha Devi, and Assistant Commissioner of Police, CCS, Karimnagar, Madhavi, accompanied her.