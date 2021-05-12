Hyderabad

Transfer of TIMS doctors condemned

Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA) have condemned the transfer of two senior resident doctors at Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS). The institute’s director issued relieving orders on Wednesday stating that Wasey Wasim Kabir and Arundhathi were being shifted to RIMS, Adilabad, with immediate effect on administrative grounds.

The TJUDAs said the transfers were effected for questioning lapses in administration and infrastructure in a democratic way. “TJUDAs demand immediate revocation of the transfer order. We will announce a plan of action if government fails to revoke the notices,” said TJUDA president V. Naveen.

