Transfer of tahsildars soon, says KTR

Minister for IT and Municipal Administration K Taraka Rama Rao has assured to take up the issue of transfer of tahsildars in the coming three to four days.

The employees JAC of Rajanna-Sircilla, comprising Gazetted officers, teachers and workers led by its chairman A Praveen Kumar submitted a memorandum to the Minister during his visit to the district on Friday. Responding to the memorandum, the Minister said that they would restore the transfer of tahsildars that were kept in abeyance due to model code of conduct for elections.

The minister said that all steps would be taken to provide adequate security to revenue employees in the wake of the Abdullapurmet incident. The JAC leaders also urged the Minister to provide employment to a member of driver Gurunatham’s family, who succumbed to burn injuries.

They urged the Minister to rectify the technical problems connected with Dharani software and install new user-friendly software for the benefit of all sections. They also wanted the government to fill up vacancies in revenue department in the wake of formation of new districts and mandals.

The JAC leaders also wanted the government to make every village a revenue village and appoint revenue officer in each village.