Transfer of aid to private school staff begins in State

HYDERABAD

24 May 2021 23:53 IST

Nearly 2.05 lakh teaching, non-teaching staff to get ₹2,000 each

The State government has commenced transfer of nearly ₹40.95 crore amount into the bank accounts of 2.05 lakh teaching and non-teaching staff working in private schools in Telangana as a relief at ₹2,000 per employee, following closure of schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic and non-payment of salaries by the managements.

In addition, they would also be issued with 25 kg of fine quality rice each with a total worth of over ₹19.38 crore for May.

The rice would be issued through the fair price shops in the areas where the private schools’ stay live for two days.

Supply of rice and cash assistance are being given to the private school staff since April and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has announced that it would be continued till re-opening of schools.

Minister for Education P. Sabitha Indira Reddy launched the transfer of relief amount at Dr. Marri Channa Reddy Human Resource Development Institute (MCR-HRDI) here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, she said the government had taken the decision as a humane gesture to provide some relief to the employees of private schools.

For April, 1,25,587 private school staff were identified for the benefit and were given about ₹25.12 crore amount and 3,139 tonnes of rice worth ₹11.89 crore.

Later another 79,156 private school were identified for the government relief following several representations from the uncovered staff.

The Minister stated that the 2,04,743 teaching and non-teaching staff were working for 11,406 private schools across the State.

She stated that Telangana is the first State to provide such relief to private school staff although the revenue of the government was not on the expected lines due to the pandemic.

She noted that with an aim to continue imparting of knowledge to students during the pandemic period, the government had conducted digital classes through special television channels and YouTube channels set up for the purpose.

Special Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao, Director of School Education A. Sridevasena and others attended the event.