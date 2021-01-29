Transfer NIMS lands to AIIMS immediately: BJP

Despite MBBS students joining the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Bibinagar last year, the State government is not providing the required documents, permissions and sanctions, thus hindering its expansion by the central government, alleged Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) senior leader, Gudur Narayana Reddy.
In a statement here, he alleged that the government is not cooperating with the AIIMS officials to complete the works of the buildings to smoothly run classes for medical students and extend medical facilities, and warned that if the State government does not handover all the sanctioned plans and other documents making way for the continuation of works within a week, the BJP would take up a movement.
He said that rasta roko and other protests would be held by the BJP workers to expose the insensitivity of the government towards the well-being of people. The State government is yet to handover the title deeds, sanctioned plans, structural stability certificates, and designs of the existing buildings to AIIMS officials. Even the ownership rights of the land were not transferred from Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences to AIIMS despite several rounds of discussions, he alleged.
