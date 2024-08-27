GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Transfer Goshamahal land for construction of new OGH building: Telangana CM

Revanth Reddy directs officials to work out designs for the new hospital  

Updated - August 27, 2024 05:57 pm IST

Published - August 27, 2024 05:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

M Rajeev
M. Rajeev
A view of the Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad. File

A view of the Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad. File | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed officials concerned to complete the process relating to transfer of land in Goshamahal for construction of a new building for Osmania General Hospital. A few weeks ago, the Chief Minister announced in the State Assembly that the land which houses old police quarters in Goshamahal will be cleared for construction of the new hospital. It spans 30 acres.

Designs should be prepared in consultation with architects and construction of the hospital should be taken up keeping in mind the requirements for the next 50 years.

Ensure road connectivity to the proposed hospital

The Chief Minister gave the instructions during the meeting of SPEED (smart, proactive, efficient, effective delivery) of services with senior officials on Tuesday (August 27, 2024). He wanted the officials concerned to plan the new infrastructure in such a manner that there was no scope for any problems in the future and asked them to take steps to ensure road connectivity to the proposed hospital.

The officials at the same time were asked to provide alternate land for accommodating the city police academy.

Hyderabad / Telangana / government health care

