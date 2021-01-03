Hyderabad

Training programmes for the poor

Dhruva College of Management will offer computer and communication skills to the poor and unemployed youth with a three-month training programme conducted by its own faculty on its premises.

Dhruva chairman Pratap Reddy said that several community service programmes were being launched to assist the poor as part of its silver jubilee celebrations under the theme “Hope 2021”. He said that a library building was being constructed, which will be stocked with over 1,000 books and offer adult literacy at its adopted village Ravulkol near Medchal.

The college is also offering intellectual resources to teach children at neighbouring “Shelter for Kids” apart from offering free medical consultancy services, a press release said.

