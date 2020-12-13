Training in emergency management at airport

A three-day basic training in Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear materials (CBRN) Emergency Management was conducted at GMR Hyderabad International Airport by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) few days ago.
The airport hosted the basic training programme to enhance the preparedness of airport emergency handlers to respond to CBRN emergencies, encompassing threats emanating from the use of chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear materials at the airports.
The programme consisted of lectures as well as field training, including live demonstrations of detection and decontamination, including use of personal protective equipment.
Apart from equipping the airport emergency handlers to handle CBRN emergencies, the training programme will also enable them to provide medical first aid and initial psycho-social support. Around 125 personnel were trained in various aspects of CBRN emergencies.
The training programme was inaugurated by additional secretary (Mitigation)-NDMA and director general of Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, Sandeep Poundrik.
This is the second such training programme that was conducted at the airport, a press release said.
