Training for police on cybercrime

11 December 2020 22:41 IST

A training programme for the Cyberabad police was conducted to give them a better understanding of cybercrimes on social media, e-mail threats, cyber threats and digital forensics on Friday.

About 90 police personnel from vrious wings, including CAT Team, Investigation Team, Cybercrime team, were trained on various aspects of cybercrime by the Cyber Hat team. Cyberabad Commissioner of Police V.C Sajjanar appreciated the efforts of Cyber Hat CEO Shriram Teja and asked the team to train more personnel. Mr. Shriram Teja spoke about the real-life threats and its counter measures.

Mr. Sajjanar also launched the Logo and website of Cyber Hat on the occasion. Rohini Priyadarshini, DCP Crimes was also present.

