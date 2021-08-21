HyderabadSANGAREDDY 21 August 2021 20:18 IST
Training for panel lawyers
District Principal and Sessions Judge B. Papi Reddy inaugurated a training programme for panel lawyers on Saturday. He said that the course would improve skills among lawyers while addressing a gathering at the District Court. High Court resource person S. Sunanda is an experienced lawyer and her expertise should be used by those undergoing training, he said. District Legal Services Authority secretary Ch. Ashalatha was present.
