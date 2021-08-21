SANGAREDDY

21 August 2021 20:18 IST

Training for panel lawyers

District Principal and Sessions Judge B. Papi Reddy inaugurated a training programme for panel lawyers on Saturday. He said that the course would improve skills among lawyers while addressing a gathering at the District Court. High Court resource person S. Sunanda is an experienced lawyer and her expertise should be used by those undergoing training, he said. District Legal Services Authority secretary Ch. Ashalatha was present.

Advertising

Advertising