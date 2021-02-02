Training academy on Everester’s mind

President Ram Nath Kovind appreciated the achievements of city-based mountaineer Amgoth Tukaram and advised him to make a documentary on his journey in the world of adventure for Doordarshan television channel to inspire the country’s youth.
“Your feat of scaling the highest peaks in the world is not ordinary. I wish you the best of luck in scaling the seven highest peaks across the world and would love to meet you again,” the President told Tukaram when the latter called on him in Delhi on Tuesday.
Tukaram is the youngest person from South India to scale Mt. Everest through the South Cole, which is said to be an extremely treacherous route to the high-risk terrain in May 2019. Asked about his dream, he told the President that he was keen to start an academy to train mountaineers.
“The President also appreciated my messages for social causes such as environment protection, encouraging khadi in daily life, protecting five elements of Earth, national pride and fervour. He wished me many more success stories,” said Tukaram, who also holds the world record for being the youngest to scale peaks in four different continents in a record span of 10 months.
Later in the day, the mountaineer also called on Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu and shared with him his recent achievements and plans.
“My plans include climbing Mt Denali in North America, Mt Vinsan (Antartica) and all Dead Zone peaks,” he informed Mr Naidu.
