Hyderabad

Trainer aircraft crashes near Hyderabad, learner pilot escapes with injuries

A trainer aircraft crashed at Shankarpally mandal, near Hyderabad on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

A trainee pilot of Rajiv Gandhi Aviation Academy had a narrow escape, when a two-seater trainer aircraft he was flying crashed in the fields at Shankarpally village of Ranga Reddy district near Hyderabad on Wednesday. 

Police said trainee pilot Bharat Bhushan, a native of New Delhi, jumped from the Cessna plane before it crashlanded reportedly from over 400 metres.  

"He suffered a minor eye injury and has been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment," said Shamshabad DCP N Prakash Reddy. 

"The accident occurred around 11.30 a.m. and the trainee pilot took off from the Begumpet airport for routine training," he said.

A team from the academy reached the crash location. Further details are awaited.

 

Hyderabad
air and space accident
