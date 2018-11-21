Trainer aircraft crashes near Hyderabad, learner pilot escapes with injuries

A trainee pilot of Rajiv Gandhi Aviation Academy had a narrow escape, when a two-seater trainer aircraft he was flying crashed in the fields at Shankarpally village of Ranga Reddy district near Hyderabad on Wednesday.
Police said trainee pilot Bharat Bhushan, a native of New Delhi, jumped from the Cessna plane before it crashlanded reportedly from over 400 metres.
"He suffered a minor eye injury and has been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment," said Shamshabad DCP N Prakash Reddy.
"The accident occurred around 11.30 a.m. and the trainee pilot took off from the Begumpet airport for routine training," he said.
A team from the academy reached the crash location. Further details are awaited.
