Trainee pilot injured in accident

A 23-year old trainee pilot was injured when he lost control of his bike and hit a median near Chatanpalli bridge at Shadnagar on Sunday. He is undergoing training at Begumpet airport.
According to police, the accident took place around 4.45 a.m. when N. Anil Kumar was coming to Hyderabad from Madanapalle in Chittoor, around 550 km from here.
“Taking up such a long journey on highways full of heavy vehicles is suicidal as the rider faces sleeplessness and fatigue. Also, lack of driving skills among two-wheeler riders make them vulnerable as they can’t manoeuvre between heavy vehicles and steep curves,” said Cyberabad Traffic DCP S.M. Vijay Kumar.
He added that riders tend to over speed and lose control due to deserted roads following the lockdown. “We advise people not to take up such long rides anytime, particularly during lockdown period,” Mr. Kumar said.
