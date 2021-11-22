Train services might be disrupted: SCR

HYDERABAD

22 November 2021 00:25 IST

The SCR has cautioned passengers that in view of the cyclonic weather conditions prevailing in the south coastal region of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu due to the severe cyclonic storm, there is a likelihood of change in the pattern of train services in this region in the next couple of days.

The track between Nandalur – Razampet has been affected with huge floods and overflow of water on the tracks.

The impact has been on both the lines in the section. Hence, train services scheduled to run in the affected sections are likely to be affected during this period. They are likely to be either diverted, rescheduled, partially cancelled or cancelled as per the demands of the situation.

Advertising

Advertising

Passengers have been requested to plan their rail journeys keeping in view the above factor and may check from the railway authorities at the nearest station about the actual position of the running of the trains before undertaking their journey, said a press release.