‘Traffic violation challans for police vehicles too’ 

The Hyderabad Traffic Police on Tuesday rebutted an online post that questioned pending challans amounting to ₹6,945 against Telangana DGP’s vehicle (TS 09 PA 1234), and said the official concerned has already cleared the dues.

“All vehicles of Telangana State police are registered in the name of DGP,” it further clarified.

Since 2018, the State police has cleared a total of 11,601 pending challans and paid a fine amount of ₹28,85,640, it said, and added that fines are imposed even on Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) vehicles. The TSRTC has reportedly paid ₹15 lakh towards traffic fines.

All categories of vehicles, irrespective of their ownership by the government or the police, are penalised for violations under the law, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) A.V. Ranganath said in a release.