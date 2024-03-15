Traffic trouble in Hyderabad as big troika have line-up of events

March 15, 2024 01:15 pm | Updated 01:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Commuting time in Hyderabad is set to spike on Friday as the city hosts three events of the President, Prime Minister and the Chief Minister with traffic officials imposing restrictions and diversions for vehicular movement.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to participate in a road show between Mirjalguda Crossroad and Malkajgiri Crossroad, a distance of 1.3 kilometres. Traffic will either be stopped or diverted on Friday from 4.40 and 7 p.m. at Begumpet, PNT Junction, Rasoolpura, Plaza, St. John’s Rotary, Sangeeth X Roads, Alugadda Bavi, Mettuguda, Railway Hospital, Mettuguda Rotary, Mirjalguda T Junction, Malkajgiri Arch, Lalapet, Tarnaka, Green Lands, Monappa Junction, Rajbhavan MMTS Junction and VV Statue.

A similar restriction of vehicular movement will be enforced in the central part of the city near L.B. Stadium for the Chief Minister’s Iftaar function. To ensure smooth flow, traffic coming from AR Petrol Pump Junction, Basheerbagh and Sujatha School Lane will be diverted towards Nampally Station Road between 4 and 8 p.m. In effect, the traffic restrictions will stretch from the central part of Hyderabad till the eastern periphery.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police has asked people to avoid Panjagutta junction, VV Statue, Rajiv Gandhi Statue (Monappa), Nirankari, Old PS Saifabad, Lakdikapool, Iqbal Minar, Ravindra Bharathi, Hyderabad Traffic Police Junction, Basheerbagh, BJR Statue Circle, SBI Gunfoundry, Abids Circle, A.R. Petrol Pump, Nampally, KLK Building, Liberty, Himayath Nagar, Assembly, MJ Market and Hyderguda and other areas within the city.

The RTC Buses plying from Ravindra Bharathi towards BJR Statue will also be diverted at A.R. Petrol bunk towards Nampally.

However, no significant traffic restrictions are in place for President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to Global Spirituality Mahotsav at Kanha Shanti Vanam, on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru Highway this evening. The President will be travelling from Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport to the venue and back between 5 and 8 p.m. “No traffic restrictions have been implemented yet, we will take steps on spot if the need arises,” Cyberabad Traffic DCP informed.

