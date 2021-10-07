Traffic restrictions for four-lane Bahadurpura flyover

Hyderabad

07 October 2021 00:32 IST

In order to facilitate proper control and regulate traffic in connection with the construction of four-lane Bahadurpura flyover on NH-44 from Hyderabad Crane to Vishweshwara steels, Bahadurpura, police issued traffic restrictions.

Heavy vehicles, including RTC buses, coming going towards Puranapul from Aramghar would be diverted at Aramghar towards Mailardevpally – Bandlaguda – MBNR X Roads – Chandrayangutta – IS Sadan – Saidabad – Nalgonda crossroads and vice-versa.

General traffic -- including cars, autos, motorcycles would move from Aramghar to Puranapool as usual.

“People are requested to take alternate routes to reach their destinations and to avoid the above routes during the above period,” police said.