Hyderabad

Traffic restrictions for four-lane Bahadurpura flyover

In order to facilitate proper control and regulate traffic in connection with the construction of four-lane Bahadurpura flyover on NH-44 from Hyderabad Crane to Vishweshwara steels, Bahadurpura, police issued traffic restrictions.

Heavy vehicles, including RTC buses, coming going towards Puranapul from Aramghar would be diverted at Aramghar towards Mailardevpally – Bandlaguda – MBNR X Roads – Chandrayangutta – IS Sadan – Saidabad – Nalgonda crossroads and vice-versa.

General traffic -- including cars, autos, motorcycles would move from Aramghar to Puranapool as usual.

“People are requested to take alternate routes to reach their destinations and to avoid the above routes during the above period,” police said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 7, 2021 12:34:50 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/traffic-restrictions/article36868650.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY