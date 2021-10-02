Traffic restrictions on Tank Bund today

HYDERABAD

The Hyderabad City Police on Saturday announced the placing on traffic restrictions keeping in view the pedestrianisation of Tank Bund.

According to police, traffic moving from Liberty towards Upper Tank Bund will not be allowed, but diverted at Ambedkar Statue towards Telugu Talli and Iqbal Minar. Similarly traffic from Telugu Talli towards Upper Tank Bund will be diverted at Ambedkar Statue towards Liberty.

Vehicles moving from Karbala Maidan towards Upper Tank Bund will be diverted at Sailing Club towards Kavadiguda DBR Mills - Lower Tank bund – Katta Maisamma Temple – Telugu Thalli Flyover.

Traffic from DBR Mills towards Upper Tank Bund will be diverted at DBR Mills towards Ghosala – Kavadiguda – Jabbar Complex – Bible House. Vehicles moving from Iqbal Minar towards Secunderabad will be diverted at Old Secretariat towards Telugu Talli Flyover.