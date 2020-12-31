Traffic restrictions on New Year’s Eve

‘Fyovers in Hyderabad, except Begumpet one, will be closed from Thurs. evening’

For New Year’s eve, police of three commissionerates — Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda — have announced traffic restrictions in various parts of the city.

Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar said vehicular traffic in and around Tank Bund and Necklace Road will not be allowed from Thursday 10p.m. to Friday 2 a.m.

Vehicles coming from the V.V. Statue towards Necklace Road and NTR Marg will be diverted at the V.V. Statue towards Khairatabad and Raj Bhavan Road, while motorists coming from BRK Bhavan towards NTR Marg will be diverted at Telugu Talli Junction towards Iqbal Minar, Lakdikapul and Ayodhya.

Commuters coming from Liberty Junction will not be allowed towards Upper Tank Bund, hence they should take left at Ambedkar statue, Telugu Talli, Iqbal Minar, Ravindra Bharathi and other alternate roads.

Traffic coming from Khairatabad Market to go towards Necklace Rotary will be diverted at Khairatabad (Bada Ganesh) towards Sensation Theatre, Rajdoot lane and Lakdikapul, while Mint compound lane adjacent to Secretariat will be closed for general traffic.

Vehicular traffic coming from Nallagutta Railway Bridge will not be allowed towards Sanjeevaiah Park and Necklace Road and will be diverted towards Karbala Maidan or Ministers Road and commuters coming from Secunderabad will be diverted at the Sailing Club towards Kavadiguda crossroads, Lower Tankbund, Kattamaisamma Temple, left turn and Ashok Nagar, RTC crossroads.

“All the flyovers in the city except Begumpet flyover will be closed on Thursday evening till next day,” the Commissioner said, adding that private buses, lorries and heavy vehicles will not be allowed in Hyderabad city limits till 2 a.m. on Friday.

Traffic police will launch extensive checks to curb drunk driving, rash and negligent driving, over speeding, triple riding and other traffic violations for the safety of the public.

Cyberabad area

Cyberabad Traffic DCP S.M. Vijay Kumar said that the Nehru Outer Ring Road and PVNR Expressway will be closed for light motor vehicles except the vehicles bound for the airport from 11 p.m. on Thursday to 5 a.m. on Friday.

Movement of vehicles and pedestrians will not be allowed on flyover at Cyber towers, Gachibowli, Biodiversity, Mindspace flyover, Forum Mall-JNTU, Jubilee Hills Road No.45 and Durgam Cheruvu bridge.

He said that cabs and auto rickshaw drivers should not refuse rides on hire, which is a violation of Section 178 of Motor Vehicles Act and must wear proper uniform and carry documents. “Stringent action will be taken against the management of bars and pubs if they allow their customers to drive under the influence of alcohol, and they will be prosecuted for abetting the crime,” he said.

Rachakonda area

Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh M. Bhagwat said New Year celebrations are restricted in resorts, parks, hotels, bars, pubs and other public places. He advised the public to stay at home and restrict their movement in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr.Bhagwat said movement of light motor vehicles and passenger vehicles on ORR falling in their jurisdiction will be restricted from 11 p.m. on Thursday to 5 a.m. on Friday. However, medium and heavy vehicles will be allowed on ORR.