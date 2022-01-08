Traffic restrictions on Gachibowli to Bio-diversity stretch

Hyderabad

08 January 2022 23:35 IST

The stretch between Gachibowli and Bio-diversity junctions, including the flyover, would be temporarily closed from January 10 to January 19 between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m., as the GHMC is taking up girder erection works at Gachibowli ORR Junction. To facilitate the above works, the following traffic diversion is planned: Traffic coming from Hafeezpet towards Tolichowki via Kothaguda main road would be diverted through Rolling Hills road - Ramky Towers - AIG Hospital Road - Mind Space Junction - Bio Diversity Junction. Similarly, traffic coming from Lingampally towards Tolichowki would be diverted via ORR - Nankramguda - Khajaguda.

While vehicles coming from RGIA on ORR towards Tolichowki would take u-turn at Gachibowli Junction and will be diverted via ORR - Nanakramguda - Khajaguda.

Traffic coming from Tolichowki towards Lingampally would be diverted from Khajaguda Junction - Towards Delhi Public School - Nanakramguda Rotary - I & Rotary - II - right turn up ramp ORR - towards Gachibowli Junction left turn Lingampally.

Similarly, vehicles coming from Tolichowki towards Lingampally if directly coming to Bio-diversity Junction will be diverted from Bio-diversity forwards IKEA - Meenakshi Signal - AIG Hospital, Gachibowli - Rolling Hills - U-turn - left-turn at Radisson - DLF Road - IIIT Signal u-turn - Lingampally road.

A temporary median opening was created near the Cyberabad Commissioner of Police office for usage of traffic between Gachibowli junction and NCB junction. The vehicles between these junctions can use the two internal roads i.e., Babu Khan lane and NASR School lane linked between Gachibowli road and AIG road.