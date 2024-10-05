ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic restrictions in Hyderabad’s IT corridor for Grace Cancer Run 2024 on Sunday

Published - October 05, 2024 10:58 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Traffic restrictions were announced for the Grace Cancer Run 2024 scheduled to be held in some parts of Hyderabad on Sunday (October 6, 2024) between 5:30 .am. and 8:30 a.m. The image is used for representative purposes only. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Traffic restrictions have been announced for the Grace Cancer Run 2024 scheduled on Sunday (October 6, 2024) between 5:30 .am. and 8:30 a.m. The event will take place on various roads in Hyderabad, starting from Gachibowli Main Stadium to IIIT Junction to Wipro Junction via TNGOs Colony for a distance of 10 kilometers. To facilitate the event, the Cyberabad traffic police will implement diversions at various key junctions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Citizens travelling from Mehdipatnam and ORR will be diverted from Gachibowli Junction towards Kondapur while those coming from the Financial District, Gowlidoddi and Q-city will be diverted from Wipro Junction towards Nanakramguda village.

The police said that traffic coming from Lingampally, HCU, Masjid Banda T Junction and Gachibowli Stadium will be diverted from DLF Junction towards Radisson Junction. Those travelling from Kondapur and Kothaguda will be diverted from Botanical Junction towards Heritage Junction.

Heavy vehicles including trucks, lorries, goods carrier vehicles and water tankers will not be allowed on the said routes between 5 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. on October 6.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US