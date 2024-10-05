GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Traffic restrictions in Hyderabad’s IT corridor for Grace Cancer Run 2024 on Sunday

Published - October 05, 2024 10:58 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Traffic restrictions were announced for the Grace Cancer Run 2024 scheduled to be held in some parts of Hyderabad on Sunday (October 6, 2024) between 5:30 .am. and 8:30 a.m. The image is used for representative purposes only.

Traffic restrictions were announced for the Grace Cancer Run 2024 scheduled to be held in some parts of Hyderabad on Sunday (October 6, 2024) between 5:30 .am. and 8:30 a.m. The image is used for representative purposes only. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Traffic restrictions have been announced for the Grace Cancer Run 2024 scheduled on Sunday (October 6, 2024) between 5:30 .am. and 8:30 a.m. The event will take place on various roads in Hyderabad, starting from Gachibowli Main Stadium to IIIT Junction to Wipro Junction via TNGOs Colony for a distance of 10 kilometers. To facilitate the event, the Cyberabad traffic police will implement diversions at various key junctions.

Citizens travelling from Mehdipatnam and ORR will be diverted from Gachibowli Junction towards Kondapur while those coming from the Financial District, Gowlidoddi and Q-city will be diverted from Wipro Junction towards Nanakramguda village.

The police said that traffic coming from Lingampally, HCU, Masjid Banda T Junction and Gachibowli Stadium will be diverted from DLF Junction towards Radisson Junction. Those travelling from Kondapur and Kothaguda will be diverted from Botanical Junction towards Heritage Junction.

Heavy vehicles including trucks, lorries, goods carrier vehicles and water tankers will not be allowed on the said routes between 5 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. on October 6.

Published - October 05, 2024 10:58 am IST

