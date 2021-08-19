Traffic restrictions in Hyderabad for Bibi-Ka-Alam

This is being done to maintain the smooth flow of traffic, and ensure public safety between 11 am and 9 pm

Hyderabad police issued traffic diversions in order to relieve traffic congestion, to maintain the smooth flow of traffic, and ensure public safety in connection with Bibi-Ka-Alam between 11 am and 9 pm on Friday.

Vehicular traffic will not be allowed towards BiBi-ka-Alawa at Sunargalli ‘T’ Junction and it will be diverted towards Dabeerpura Darwaza and Ganga Nagar Nala, Yakutpura side. While traffic will not be allowed towards Shaik Faiz Kaman and it will be diverted at Jabbar Hotel towards either Dabeerpura Darwaza or Chanchalguda.

Similarly, vehicles coming from Ethebar Chowk will not be allowed towards Bada Bazar and it will be diverted at Ethebar Chowk towards either Kotla Alija or Purana Haveli side.

When the procession reaches Ganga Nagar Nala, Yakutpura, the traffic coming from Purani Haveli will not be allowed towards Etebar Chowk and it will be diverted at Purani Haveli towards either Chatta bazar, Dabeerpura or SJ Rotary and when it reaches Ganga Nagar Nala, the motorists coming from Moghalpura, Volta hotel will not be allowed towards Etebar Chowk and it will be diverted at Bibi Bazaar crossroads towards either Paris café or Talab katta side.

When the procession reaches Etebar Chowk, the traffic coming from Mitti-ka-sher and Madina will not be allowed towards Etebar Chowk and it will be diverted at Gulzar House towards Madina or Mitti-ka-sher and When it reaches Kotla aliza, vehicles from Moghalpura water tank will not be allowed towards Chowk Maidan Khan and it will be diverted at Hafez Danka Mosque towards either Paris Cafe or Bibi Bazar side.

When the procession reaches Charminar the traffic coming from Shakkerkote will not be allowed towards Gulzar House and it will be diverted at Mitti-Ka-Sher Junction towards either Ghansi Bazar or Chelapura, where as the traffic will be diverted at Ethebar Chowk towards Kotla Alija or Purani Haveli and When it reaches Charminar, the traffic coming from Nayapul will not be allowed towards Charminar and it will be diverted at Madina X Road towards City College.

When procession reaches Miralam Mandi, the traffic coming from Chaderghat Rotary, Noorkhan Bazar, Salarjung Museum and Shivaji Bridge will not be allowed towards Purani Haveli and it will be diverted at Salarjung Rotary towards Nayapool, Shivaji Bridge and Noorkhan bazar sides and When procession reaches Alawa Sartouq, the traffic coming from Chaderghat Rotary will not be allowed towards Kali Khabar and it will be diverted at Chaderghat Rotary towards Ranga Mahal or Kothi via Chaderghat bridge.

Traffic coming from Gowliguda or Afzalgunj will not be allowed towards Salar Jung/ Shivaji Bridge and it will be diverted towards Afzal Gunj and Gowliguda side at the entrance of Salar Jung/Shivaji Bridge on Gowliguda side.

RTC district buses will be diverted towards Rang Mahal and Afzalgunj sides for entry and exit from 10.00 AM to 9.00 PM on 20-08-2021 and they should not come on the Kalikabar and Miralam Mandi road till the procession terminates.

The following restrictions on vehicular traffic will also be imposed from 4 pm to 8.30 pm in the Secunderabad area on Friday.

Commuters proceeding from Hyderabad via Tankbund towards Karbala Maidan will be diverted at Children's Park towards Kavadiguda, Bible House and R.P.Road and the vehicular traffic proceeding from the R.P.Road towards Karbala Maidan will be diverted at the Traffic Island near Bible House (via) Kavadiguda X roads and will join the Tankbund Road at DBR Mills "T" Junction.

Mahatma Gandhi Road between the Central Telegraph Island and Ranigunj will be ‘One Way’ towards Ranigunj side. The Traffic will be diverted at Ranigunj Junction towards the Ministers Road (KIMS Hospital) on a need basis.