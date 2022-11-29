Traffic restrictions in Gachibowli for three days

  1. EPaper
November 29, 2022 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Traffic restrictions will be in place for three days — from Wednesday to Friday — between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. to allow movement of a mobile hydraulic crane with telescopic boom. The heavy machinery and vehicle between Honeywell and Sattva will be used to unload, lift and place the material in Sattva Knowledge Capital, Nanakramguda.

Accordingly, police said vehicles coming from One West building to Hyatt Hyderabad junction will be diverted via Wave rock junction. Traffic cones will be placed in the middle of the road to allow two-way traffic and by deputing traffic marshals every 50 metres. Traffic coming from ICICI Bank Junction to One West building service road will be diverted via Hyatt Hyderabad junction.

Curbs at Seethaphalmandi

Meanwhile, traffic will be diverted on the Seethaphalmandi road between Wednesday and Saturday in view of sewerage works being carried out by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board.

Vehicles headed to Seethaphalmandi from Chilkalguda crossroads should proceed towards Alugaddabavi and take a ‘U’ turn at Metro pillar C 1139 and take the diversion through Railway Quarters road.

