Traffic restrictions for PM’s public meet at Parade Grounds today

November 11, 2023 10:21 am | Updated 10:48 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Restrictions and diversions will be in place for vehicular movement in and around Parade Grounds, Secunderabad, on November 11 (Saturday), in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting.

The police advised vehicle users to avoid Punjagutta – Greenlands – Begumpet and Secunderabad stretch between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

According to the police, the road between Tivoli X Roads and Plaza X-Roads will be closed during the event.

Traffic congestion is expected at the junctions of Chilakalguda, Alugaddabai, Sangeeth, YMCA, Patny, SBH, Plaza, CTO, Brooke Bond, Tivoli, Sweekar Upakar, Secunderabad Club, Trimulgherry, Tadbund Centre Point, Diamond Point, Bowenpally X Roads, Rasoolpura and Begumpet

Vehicle users should also avoid MG Road, R.P Road and S.D Road between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m., the police said.

Route diversions for traffic from Sangeet X Road towards Begumpet will be at YMCA, for those coming from Begumpet towards Sangeet X roads will be diverted at CTO, for vehicles coming from Bowenpally - will be diverted at Brooke Bond.

The police have designated parking areas for the meeting visitors, districts wise, at RRC Grounds, Railway Degree College, Uppal Bhagayath, Genpact, Sanjeevaiah Park and Necklace Road, Nizam College, Exhibition Grounds, Public Garden, Bison Polo Grounds, and Bowenpally Market Yard.

