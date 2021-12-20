Traffic restrictions for KCR’s Christmas dinner

hyderabad

20 December 2021 19:46 IST

In view of the Christmas dinner hosted by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at L.B. Stadium on Tuesday, the Hyderabad police have imposed traffic restrictions between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.

At AR Petrol Pump junction, vehicles would not be allowed towards BJR statue and would be diverted towards Nampally and Chapel Road. Similarly, traffic coming from Abids would not be allowed towards BJR statue and it would be diverted at SBI Gunfoundry towards Chapel Road. Vehicles coming from Old MLA Quarters would be diverted at Basheerbagh Junction towards Liberty.

Parking places

Guests holding Gold Card passes (A Block) should alight at Gate No 17 near ‘A’ Gate LB Stadium, enter through inner Gate No 17 and park their vehicles at Tennis Court parking.

Guests holding Gold Card passes (A-1 Block) should alight at ‘B’ Gate, enter through Fath-e-Maidan Club Entrance and park their vehicles at Alia Model School, Mahaboobia College, Aliya College and Stanley Engineering College. While Guests holding Green Card passes (A-2 Block) should alight at ‘D’ Gate, enter through SATS Gate and park their vehicles at Nizam College Ground -1 through Nizam College Gate-2 and people holding Blue Card passes (B-Block) are should alight at ‘G’ Gate opposite to Ayakar Bhavan, enter through inner Gate No. 15 and park their vehicles at Public Garden.

While guests holding Pink Card passes (C-Block) should alight at ‘F, F1’ Gates near BJR Statue, enter through inner Gate No.s 6 & 8 and park their vehicles inside Nizam College grounds through Nizam College Gate-4 and media personnel should alight at ‘D’ Gate, enter through SATS Gate and park their vehicles inside SCERT Office parking premises.