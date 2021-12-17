Traffic restrictions for Hyderabad Marathon

Traffic would be stopped or diverted at some points on city roads between 5 am and 12.30 pm on Sunday owing to the annual Hyderabad Marathon where thousands of runners take part.

The event takes place on various roads starting from People’s Plaza, Necklace road up to Gachibowli Stadium for a distance of 42 km.

The event involves Full Marathon and Half Marathon both starting from People’s Plaza Necklace Road and the 10-km un starts from Hitex NAC main gate, Madhapur.

Full Marathon Route - 42 KM :- Peoples Plaza, Hyderabad – Jubilee Hills – Enters in Cyberabad from Road No-45 – Cable Bridge – ITC Kohinoor – My Home Abbra – C gate Junction – IKEA (Mind Space Rotary) - Left turn- IKEA gate No 2 – NCC Urban – Nissan showroom - NCB/ Biodiversity Jn- Right turn – Telecom Nagar – Gachibowli flyover – Indira Nagar–IIIT Jn- Left turn - Wipro Jn –Right Turn – Gowlidoddi village – Gopanpally ‘X’ roads –Right Turn –HCU back gate – HCU University – HCU 2nd Gate -Right turn – Right turn at Gachibowli Stadium 2nd Gate –– Gachibowli Stadium.

Half Marathon Route- 21 km:- People’s Plaza, Hyderabad – Jubilee Hills – Enters in Cyberabad from Road No-45 – Cable Bridge – ITC Kohinoor – My Home Abbra – C gate Junction – IKEA (Mind Space Rotary) - Left turn- IKEA gate No 2 – NCC Urban – Nissan Show room - NCB/ Biodiversity Jn- Right turn – Telecom Nagar – Gachibowli Fly over – Indira Nagar–IIIT Jn and Gachibowli Stadium main gate.

10-km Marathon Route: NAC main gate- Hitex Junction- Right turn- CII Junction – Left Turn – GATI U turn – Rainbow Hospital U turn – Tech Mahindra Gate – N heights – Tech Mahindra Back side U turn – Fire station road – Dell Junction – Cyber Pearl Lane – HSBC Exit Junction – Lemon Tree Junction – Right turn – IKEA Rotary - IKEA gate No 2 – NCC— Bio Diversity X roads right turn — opposite CP office Cyberabad —Alsaba Hotel -Gachibowli Fly over – Indira Nagar–IIIT Jn and Gachibowli Stadium main gate...

To facilitate smooth conduct of the event, certain measures to regulate traffic at various places/junctions/roads need to be taken.

Heavy vehicles, including water tankers will not be allowed in the above mentioned routes in the limits of Madhapur and Gachibowli traffic police stations of Cyberabad commissionerate.