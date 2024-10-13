Traffic restrictions around Khairatabad from Sunday afternoon to Monday morning

Hyderabad Traffic police have announced traffic restrictions in some parts of the city, around Khairatabad, in view of immersion of Durga Matha idols at People’s Plaza, Garden Point and the Baby Ponds at Jala Vihar and Sanjeevaiah Park.

Through the traffic advisory issued on Saturday (October 12, 2024), people were urged to avoid the following junctions from 3 p.m. of Sunday (October 13,2024)to 8.00 a.m. of Monday (October 14, 2024): VV Statue, Old Saifabad P.S (Dwaraka Hotel), Ravindra Bharathi, Hyderabad Traffic Police junction (HTP), AR Petrol Pump, BJR Statue Circle, Basheer Bagh, Liberty, Old Ambedkar Statue, Upper Tank Bund and Nallagutta X Road.

The police have also mentioned that ‘traffic diversions and restrictions will be implemented only on-need-basis as per the local traffic conditions’.

Restrictions in the following routes

According to the advisory, traffic coming from Panjagutta and Raj Bhavan Road towards Khairatabad Flyover will be diverted at V.V. Statue towards Nirankari junction. The general traffic coming from Nirankari junction towards Iqbal Minar will be diverted at Old Saifabad P.S (Dwaraka Hotel) junction towards Ravindra Bharathi and Masab Tank.

Traffic coming from Hyderabad Traffic Police complex and AR Petrol Pump junction and intending to go towards Iqbal Minar will be diverted at Ravindra Bharathi Junction towards Lakdikapul junction. Traffic coming from Upper Tank Bund towards Telugu Talli junction and NTR Marg will be diverted at Old Ambedkar Statue towards Liberty junction.

Traffic coming from Himayathnagar Y junction towards Old Ambedkar Statue will be diverted at Liberty junction towards Basheerbagh Junction. Only the vehicles carrying Durga Matha idols will be allowed towards Old Ambedkar Statue - Telugu Talli - NTR Marg - Imax Rotary and PVNR Marg (Necklace Road).

Traffic coming from Ranigunj towards PVNR Marg (Necklace Road) will be diverted at Nallagutta X roads towards Minister Road. Traffic coming from Minister Road towards PVNR Marg (Necklace Road) will be diverted at Nallagutta X roads towards Ranigunj. Traffic coming from Ravindra Bharathi towards BJR Circle will be diverted at AR Petrol Pump towards Nampally and M.J. Market, according to the advisory.

