Traffic restrictions around Hussainsagar for New Year revellers

Hyderabad Police imposed traffic restrictions around the Hussainsagar lake.

Commissioner of Police C.V. Anand said that vehicular traffic would not be allowed on the NTR Marg, Necklace Road and Upper Tank Bund from 10 p.m. on Friday to 2 a.m. on Saturday.

Motorists coming from the V.V. Statue towards Necklace Road and NTR Marg would be diverted at the V.V. Statue towards Khairatabad and Raj Bhavan Road, while traffic coming from BRK Bhavan towards NTR Marg would be diverted at Telugu Talli Junction towards Iqbal Minar, Lakadikapul, Ayodhya.

Similarly, vehicles coming from Liberty junction would not be allowed towards Upper Tank Bund, hence commuters should take left at Ambedkar statue, Telugu Talli, Iqbal Minar, Ravindra Bharathi and other alternative roads.

Vehicular traffic coming from Khairatabad Market to go towards Necklace Rotary would be diverted at Khairatabad (Bada Ganesh) towards Sensation Theater, Rajdoot lane, Lakdikapul.

The Mint compound lane adjacent to Secretariat would be closed and vehicles coming from Nallagutta Railway Bridge would not be allowed towards Sanjeevaiah Park and Necklace Road and will be diverted towards Karbala Maidan or Ministers Road.

Similarly, motorists coming from Secunderabad would be diverted at the Sailing Club towards Kavadiguda crossroads, Lower Tankbund, Kattamaisamma Temple, left turn and Ashok Nagar, RTC crossroads.

All the flyovers in the city except Begumpet Flyover would be closed for traffic on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

Travel Buses, lorries and heavy vehicles would not be allowed in Hyderabad City limits, till 2 a.m. on Saturday.

Mr.Anand said that traffic police would undertake extensive checks to curb drunk driving, rash and negligent driving, overspeeding and triple riding on two-wheelers and other traffic violations in the interest of public order and safety.