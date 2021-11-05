Traffic restrictions announced for Sadar Utsav Mela in Hyderabad

Hyderabad

05 November 2021 12:43 IST

The traffic curbs would be in place between 7 p.m. on Saturday to 5 a.m. on Sunday.

In view of Sadar Utsav Mela on Saturday, the Hyderabad police have imposed traffic restrictions in some areas in the city.

As the mela would be conducted at YMCA, Narayanaguda, traffic would not be allowed from the Kachiguda crossroads towards YMCA and would be diverted towards Tourist Hotel.

Similarly, vehicles would not be allowed from Vittalwadi crossroads towards YMCA and would be diverted towards Ramkoti crossroads.

As vehicular traffic would not be allowed from Rajmohallah, they would be diverted towards Ramkoti crossroads at SABOO shop point.

Traffic would also not be allowed from Reddy College (St. No. 8) and would be diverted towards Barkatpura.

Similarly, vehicular traffic would not be allowed from Old Barkatpura Post Office towards YMCA and it would be diverted either towards Crown Café or Lingampally.

Police said that vehicular traffic from the Old Excise Office lane towards YMCA would be diverted towards Vittalwadi, while vehicles coming from Barkatpura Chaman would be diverted towards Barkatpura crossroads or towards Tourist Hotel.

Vehicular traffic would not be allowed from Brilliant Grammar School (Near Narayanaguda Flyover) towards Reddy College. It will be diverted towards the Narayanaguda crossroads.

Police requested the motorists to avoid the above roads and take alternate routes to reach their destination.