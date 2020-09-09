Traffic Police hold meeting with autorickshaw drivers

HYDERABAD

09 September 2020 19:38 IST

The Hyderabad Traffic Police on Wednesday held a meeting with autorickshaw drivers and urged them to frame ‘conduct rules’, even as he encouraged them not to get involved in commission of crimes.

The police presented before them statistics which listed the alleged involvement of autorickshaw drivers in criminal offences from 2018 to 2020. Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar requested the drivers to share with the police information which could lead to prevention of crimes in the city. He also urged them to obtain information about individuals who are desirous of taking autorickshaws on rent.

Mr Kumar explained the ‘My Auto is Safe’ initiative even as he underscored that 92,055 autorickshaws are registered.

Advertising

Advertising