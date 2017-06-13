Traffic police advisory

City traffic police has notified that in view of the Iftar being hosted by Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan at the Raj Bhavan on June 14 (Wednesday) there was a likelihood of vehicles congestion from Monappa Island to V.V. Statue Junction (Khairatabad) on the Raj Bhavan road on both sides between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Hence, the commuters have been advised to take alternate routes.