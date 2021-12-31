Traffic goes haywire as city celebrates New Year

Crowd at shopping malls and tourist places also

A 3.4-km drive on SP Road took 11 minutes at 6 p.m. on Friday. A 9-km drive between Banjara Hills and Madhapur took 31 minutes. At 6:54 p.m., the Hyderabad Traffic Police put out a message: “Slow movement of traffic from St Ann’s School, North Zone, YMCA X road, SBH X Roads towards Paradise X Roads.”

In the southern parts of the city, traffic flow was reduced to a crawl from Banjara Hills towards Masab Tank, from Toli Chowki towards Hydershakote, and Bahadurpura area.

Traffic went haywire on Friday evening as citizens prepared to celebrate New Year. It was not just every private vehicle on the road, there were throngs of people at shopping malls and tourist places.

Even in the inner lanes of the city, traffic was gridlocked as small bakeries and sweet shop owners spread their wares in front of their shops.

“We have had a big rush of people since Christmas. It is many times the normal number of visitors. It’s been a busy week,” said a Department of Archaeology and Museums official at the Qutb Shahi Tombs Complex.

Outside the Golconda Fort, traffic was gridlocked on Friday evening, as it has been for the last one week as tourists have been visiting the medieval fortress from across the country.

“Today there are fewer visitors and we are able to talk to you. It is crowded for the past few days with most visitors going to Salar Jung Museum from here,” said an auto rickshaw driver from the locality. Hawkers lining the road made a killing with their wares. While open air tourist places like Charminar, Golconda and Qutb Shahi tombs were crowded, a similar scenario played out at the shopping malls in the city.

The food courts in two of the biggest malls in Panjagutta area were full. During the economic downturn due to COVID, when half the food stalls were shuttered, on Friday only three out of the 25 food outlets were closed at one mall. At the other, only two out of 15 outlets were closed.

The announcement by All India Industrial Exhibition officials about the inauguration of the event on January 1 by the Governor adds a new dimension to social distancing and masking norms being enforced in the State.