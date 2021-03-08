‘Traffic Farishtey’ man two junctions

Traffic volunteers at a junction in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Hyderabad

08 March 2021 00:04 IST

Hyderabad City Security Council along with their traffic volunteers, Traffic Farishtey, manned Rethibowli and Nanalnagar junctions here on Sunday.

Around 30 volunteers educated commuters on the importance of road safety like wearing a helmet, seatbelt, lane maintenance, stopping before the white line and other traffic norms.

The aim is to bridge the gap between community and police for which we will need more volunteers from the community to come forward, said Piyush Agarwal, joint secretary (traffic forum) of HCSC.

Advertising

Advertising