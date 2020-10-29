Traffic diversons in Hyderabad ahead of Milad-un-Nabi procession

Hyderabad

29 October 2020 11:43 IST

To maintain smooth flow of traffic during the Milad-un-Nabi procession on Friday, traffic police of Hyderabad city enforced certain restrictions and diversion from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Vehicular traffic will not be allowed to proceed towards Charminar at Shalibanda crossroads. Similar traffic will be diverted towards Khilwath or Nagula chintha or Moghalpura.

Motorists will not be not be allowed to go towards Charminar at Motigalli and will be diverted towards Moosa bowli or Volga hotel. Similarly vehicles will not be allowed Charminar and will be diverted towards Mitti Ka Sher or Panjesha.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar said that vehicles headed for Gulzar Houz will be diverted at Mitti Ka Sher towards Khilwath or Ghansi Bazaar.

When procession reaches Gulzar Houz, the traffic coming from Madina will not be allowed to proceed towards Charminar and have to take a diversion towards City College junction, while vehicles coming from City College will not be allowed to proceed towards Delhi gate and will be diverted towards Begum Bazaar and Moosabowli.

Mr. Kumar said that when the procession reaches Madina, the traffic coming from Afzalgunj will not be allowed to proceed towards Nayapool and will be diverted towards Shivaji bridge and MJ Bride. When the procession reaches Delhi gate, the traffic moving from SJ Rotary will not be allowed to proceed towards Nayapool and will be diverted towards Shivaji Bridge and Mir Alam Mandi.

At Darul shifa, the vehicles coming from Dabeerpura will not be allowed to proceed towards APAT and will be diverted towards Matha kidiki or so on and similarly when procession reaches APAT, motorists coming from Dabeerpura or Matha Kidiki will not be allowed to proceed towards Purani Haveli / Peeli gate and will be diverted towards Dabeerpura or Matha kidiki. While at APAT, the traffic coming from Tippu Khan junction via Chatta bazaar will not be allowed to proceed towards Purani haveli / Peeli gate and will be diverted towards Madina at Tippu khana junction.

“When procession reaches APAT, the traffic coming from Etebar chowk will not be allowed to proceed towards Purani haveli / Peeli gate and will be diverted towards Panjesha or Yakutpura,” he said, adding that similarly traffic coming from Bibi Bazaar will not be allowed to proceed towards Miralam mandi and will be diverted towards Talab katta or Hafeez Danka Mosque at Bibi Bazaar when procession reaches Etebar chowk.

At Kotla Aliza, motorists coming from Volta Hotel will not be allowed to proceed towards Kotla Aliza and will be diverted towards Talab katta or Moghalpura at Volta hotel. When the procession reaches Volta hotel, Moghlpura, the traffic coming from Hari bowli will not be allowed to proceed towards Volta hotel and will be diverted towards Shahalibanda crossroads or Sultan Shahi .

The city traffic chief said that State-run RTC district buses will be diverted towards Chadarghat and further towards Nalgonda crossroad and Ranga Mahal, MJ Market side for entry and exit from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and they should not come towards SJ Rotary and Mir Alam Mandi road till the procession terminates.

“Public participating in the procession can park their vehicle at Charminar Bus Terminal and people are requested to take alternate routes to reach their destinations and cooperate with traffic police during the diversion period,” Mr. Kumar added.