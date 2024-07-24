ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic diversions introduced for Hyderabad’s Amberpet flyover construction

Published - July 24, 2024 11:20 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Flyover under construction near Amberpet in Hyderabad. File | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

The Hyderabad Traffic Police has issued an advisory to manage traffic flow and minimise inconvenience for the ongoing construction of the Amberpet flyover. As per an official release, diversions will affect the stretch from the ‘Six Number’ junction to Golnaka Junction on NH-163 in Amberpet.

“Starting tentatively on July 24 and continuing until project completion, the general traffic travelling from the ‘Six Number’ junction towards Golnaka will be diverted towards Zinda Tilismath Nagar. The RTC buses from NCC Gate headed towards ‘Six Number’ junction will be diverted at Tilak Nagar Cross Road towards Fever Hospital,” said the advisory, adding that motorists are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and consider using public transport or carpooling during this period.

