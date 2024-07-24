GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Traffic diversions introduced for Hyderabad’s Amberpet flyover construction

Published - July 24, 2024 11:20 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Flyover under construction near Amberpet in Hyderabad. File

Flyover under construction near Amberpet in Hyderabad. File | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

The Hyderabad Traffic Police has issued an advisory to manage traffic flow and minimise inconvenience for the ongoing construction of the Amberpet flyover. As per an official release, diversions will affect the stretch from the ‘Six Number’ junction to Golnaka Junction on NH-163 in Amberpet.

“Starting tentatively on July 24 and continuing until project completion, the general traffic travelling from the ‘Six Number’ junction towards Golnaka will be diverted towards Zinda Tilismath Nagar. The RTC buses from NCC Gate headed towards ‘Six Number’ junction will be diverted at Tilak Nagar Cross Road towards Fever Hospital,” said the advisory, adding that motorists are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and consider using public transport or carpooling during this period.

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.