Traffic diversions in Hyderabad for Katta Maisamma Bonalu

Hyderabad

31 July 2021 16:34 IST

In view of Bonalu Festival celebrations at Katta Maisamma Temple, Lower Tankbund, the city is likely to face traffic congestion, Hyderabad Traffic police will either stop or divert the vehicles at following places or routes between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Monday.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) L.S. Chowhan, vehicles coming from Iqbal Minar towards Kattamaisamma temple will not be allowed on Telugu Talli flyover and diverted towards Telugu Talli Junction. Similarly, traffic will not be allowed towards Kattamaisamma temple on the lower Tank Bund road from Kawadiguda (via) DBR Mills and will be diverted at the M.R.O. Office towards Ashok Nagar (via) Vaartha Lane and Indira Park.

Advertising

Advertising

The traffic coming from Ambedkar Statue to Indira Park (via) Domalguda will be diverted at Indira Park Junction towards Ashok Nagar crossroads. Meanwhile, vehicles coming from RTC cross roads towards Kattamaisamma temple intended to go Lower Tank Bund road will not be allowed and diverted at Reliance Apartment (Ramya Hotel) towards liberty (via) Street No.5, Domalguda.

“Citizens are requested to take note of the above programme and plan their movements accordingly and cooperate with us,” the DCP said.