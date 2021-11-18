Traffic diversions for SRDP works

Service road near LB Nagar PS closed

Chaos is set to pervade the inner ring road at LB Nagar in the coming days, as the service road near the LB Nagar Police Station has been closed for carrying out the works pertaining to the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP).

Traffic diversions have been put in place to facilitate construction of the Right Hand Side (RHS) vehicular underpass at LB Nagar junction. Work is on at brisk pace towards targeted date of completion on January 31, a press statement issued by GHMC informed.

Deep excavation has to be carried out at the police station for construction of retaining wall towards Secunderabad side, where width of the service road is very narrow, and will not cater to the road traffic, the note said.

Considering the high risk associated with commuting on this road, it has been closed for a month, necessitating traffic diversions, the note mentioned, proposing two diversion routes.

Traffic coming from the Alkapuri Junction may take the service road near the Kamineni flyover and take right to the SIRIS road near the Kamineni Junction rotary to move towards the Vijayawada highway.

Alternatively, they may take the left hand side vehicular underpass to Bairamalguda junction, and take left towards Chintalkunta road underpass to reach the highway.

Already, tortuous diversions are in place at the junction for facilitating the SRDP works, and the latest diversion will only worsen the situation. The straight road from Kothapet towards Hayatnagar has been closed down at LB Nagar junctions for months now, and the vehicles are diverted towards Nagole side, to take a U-turn and return to the highway past the junction. Inner ring road towards Bairamalguda too has been shut down near the junction, necessitating vehicles to take a left towards Hayatnagar, and a U- turn, to return to the ring road.