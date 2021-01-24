Traffic diversions during Republic Day celebration

Hyderabad

24 January 2021 23:47 IST

Curbs will be between 9 a.m. and 12 noon tomorrow

Hyderabad police issued traffic diversion around Public Gardens, Nampally, in view of Republic Day celebrations between 9 a.m. and 12 noon on Tuesday.

Vehicles from MJ Market moving towards Mehdipatnam would be diverted at Taj Island towards Ek Minar, Bhazarghar, Asif Nagar / Red Hills, Ayodhya Hotel, Lakdi-ka-pul. Motorists from Nampally Railway Station towards Public Garden would be diverted at Chapel Road T junction towards Gunfoundry, Abids or BJR Statue, Basheerbagh Flyover.

Similarly, traffic coming from Nirankari Bhavan and Khairatabad towards Ravindra Bharati will be diverted at Old PS Saifabad towards Telephone Bhavan, Iqbal Minar, Secretariat Road, Telugu Talli, Ambedkar Statue, Liberty, Basheerbagh, and Abids.

The general traffic coming from Hyderguda, King Koti and BJR Statue towards PCR, Public Garden, would be diverted at Basheerbagh Junction towards Liberty, Telugu Talli, NTR Marg, Iqbal Minar, Old PS Saifabad, Lakdi-ka-pul and BJR Statue, Abids.

While commuters going towards Ravindra Bharati from Tank Bund would be diverted at Iqbal Minar towards Telephone Bhavan Road, Old PS Saifabad, Lakdi-ka-pul Bridge. Traffic coming from Nampally Railway Station towards Public Garden would be diverted at AR Petrol Pump towards BJR Statue/Gunfoundry.

And at Adarsh Nagar (New MLA Quarters), vehicles coming from Telugu Talli, NTR Marg and Liberty sides towards PCR Junction via Adarshnagar would be diverted towards Liberty Road and Telugu Talli flyover. However, car pass holders attending celebrations will be allowed at diversion points.