Traffic diversions between Agapura and Boiguda Kaman

In order to ensure smooth flow of traffic and to reduce the inconvenience to commuters during the period of VDCC Road laying between Agapura and Boiguda Kaman, Hyderabad Traffic Police imposed traffic diversion for 20 days starting from Monday, to November 21.

Commuters coming from Alaska, Darussalam side and intending to proceed towards Mehdipatnam should take an alternate route via Aghapura crossroad, Charkandil, Café Tabanda, Badi Masjid, left turn towards Mallepally crossroads and Mehdipatnam. Similarly, traffic coming from Darussalam side and intending to proceed towards Puranapul should take an alternative route via Aghapura crossroad, Agapura, Ghode-ki-Khabr, Jummerat Bazar T Junction, Gandhi Statue etc and Puranapul.

While motorists coming from Mangalhat and proceedings towards Nampally should take an alternative route via. R.K. Brass Band, Right Turn, Aghapura, Agahapura crossroad, Charkandil, Café Tabanda T junction and Nampally Junction, buses and heavy vehicles coming from Alaska and going towards Mehdipatnam should take an alternative route from Darussalam, Ek Minar Mosque, Yousufain Dargah crossroad, Bazarghat crossroad, Vijaynagar colony, Masab Tank and Mehdipatnam.

Buses and heavy vehicles coming from Mehdipatnam and proceeding towards M.J. Market and Puranapul should take an alternative route from Mallepally crossroad left turn, Vijaynagar colony, Bazarghat crossroads, Yousufain Dargah crossroad, Ekminar, Tajisland, Malakunta, M.J. Bridge and Jummerat Bazar, Hyderabad Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar said.

“Commuters are requested to co-operate with the Traffic Police and take alternate routes to avoid traffic jam and inconvenience,” he added.