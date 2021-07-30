Traffic diversion for Amberpet Bonalu

Hyderabad

30 July 2021 21:28 IST

The Hyderabad traffic police on Friday issued traffic diversion between August 1 and August 2 in view of Bonalu celebrations at Mahankali temple, Amberpet

Aug. 1 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

All district buses coming towards Amberpet via Uppal will be diverted at Uppal crossroad via Habsiguda - Tarnaka – Adikmet – Vidya Nagar – Fever Hospital – A.Y. Mandali – Tourist Hotel Jn – Nimboliadda – Chaderghat & C.B.S. The return route will be vice-versa. General traffic and city buses coming from Uppal to Amberpet will be diverted at Gandhi statue towards C.P.L. Amberpet – Saldhana Gate – Amberpet “T” Junction – Road No. 6 or Ali Café and the return route will be vice-versa.

Aug. 2 (3 p.m. to 3 a.m. next day)

City and district buses coming from Uppal towards Amberpet will be diverted at Uppal crossroads towards Tarnaka - left turn - Adikmet, Kachiguda, Nimboliadda and buses and other heavy vehicles coming from Dilsukhnagar towards Amberpet will be diverted at Ali Café towards Zinda Tilismath Road – Road No.6 – Tilak Nagar or Nimboliadda. Buses and other vehicles coming from Nimboliadda towards Amberpet will be diverted at Nimboliadda towards Tourist Hotel, Fever Hospital, Vidya Nagar, Adikmet, Flyover, O.U and Tarnaka.

Advertising

Advertising

Traffic coming from Uppal towards Amberpet will be diverted at Royal Juice Corner – Mallikarjuna Nagar - D.D. Colony – Syndicate Bank. Similarly, traffic coming from Nimboliadda / Shivam Road towards Amberpet will be diverted at Road No. 6, Amberpet towards Shivam Road or Zindatilismath Road.