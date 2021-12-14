Traffic diversion due to TSTransco works

HYDERABAD

14 December 2021 21:38 IST

In the wake of tower erection and stringing works being taken up by TSTransco, between Narsingi flyover and Gandipet, Gachibowli police will divert traffic over the next 10 days.

At Manchirevula, traffic from Vyasnagar will be diverted towards Narsingi and from Narsingi, towards the State police academy.

For traffic from Vertex, diversion will be towards Narsingi bridge via Kokapet.

Traffic diversion will be effective, between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.